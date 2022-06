Russian Military Launch Airstrike On Building In Lysychansk Of Luhansk Region. There Are Killed And Wounded

Russian invaders launched an airstrike on a building with people in Lysychansk (Luhansk region). There are killed and wounded. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in his Telegram channel.

"Airstrike on Lysychansk. They hit one of the buildings where people were hiding. At least 3 killed and 7 wounded. We are Clearing the rubble," Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 15, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 200 to 32,950 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 9 tanks, 17 combat armored vehicles and 7 artillery systems over the past day.

On Wednesday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully repelling enemy assaults in Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka in Luhansk region.

On Wednesday evening, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the Sievierodonetsk direction, the invaders continue shelling the positions of the Defense Forces from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, enemy units are storming the city in order to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk, the fighting continues. In Toshkivka, Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed another enemy assault.

Meanwhile, the invaders are again storming Sievierodonetsk, trying to establish full control over the city.