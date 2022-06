Russian Military Fails To Tie Down Actions Of AFU In 8 Settlements - General Staff

The Russian military cannot tie down the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 8 settlements in 4 directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in order to improve the tactical situation.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Soledar, Berestove and Volchoyarivka.

In the Lyman, Avdiivka, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is exerting systematic fire influence in order to constrain the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nikolske, Antonivka, Huliaipole, Novopol and Orekhiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 113th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the enemy continues to storm Sievierodonetsk, without stopping trying to establish full control over the city.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi declares that Sievierodonetsk is a key point in the system of the defense operation of Luhansk region.

The Russian occupiers fail to tie down the Armed Forces in the south of Ukraine.