In the event of the seizure of Kyiv region, the Russian invaders planned to organize a pseudo-referendum and forcibly distribute USSR passports. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported this on its Facebook page on Friday, June 10.

The invaders planned to seize Kyiv region, after which hold a "referendum" on the creation of a republic with the occupation administration, the SSU reports. After that, they wanted to take into account all residents and before the distribution of documents of the Russian Federation forcibly issue them USSR passports in exchange for Ukrainian ones.

"This is evidenced by the data that the SSU military counterintelligence received in the positions of the invaders, and also confirms the behavior of the rashists in those parts of Ukraine that are under their occupation. In particular, an enemy cache with passport forms of the former USSR was discovered. It was equipped in an abandoned house near the city of Makariv, Bucha district," the statement said.

The prepared forms were printed on behalf of the Ukrainian SSR, but such a series has not been produced in Ukraine since 1990. This indicates that all the discovered "documents" were imported from Russia at the beginning of full-scale aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, a Russian edition reported that the Russian invaders want to unite the parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions captured by them into one federal district of the Russian Federation.

On June 7, collaborators appointed by the Russian military in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region announced that the so-called "referendum" on possible accession to Russia would be held in the region.

On June 1, the State Duma of the Russian Federation admitted that the accession of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia could occur before the end of summer.