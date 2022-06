The Russian invaders want to unite the territories occupied by them - parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into one federal district.

Meduza reports this with reference to its sources from the presidential administration of the Russian Federation.

"The district should appear after "referendums" on joining Russia take place in these territories. Ukrainian territories will not join the current districts," the message says.

It is reported that the deputy head of the department of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation for ensuring the affairs of the State Council Boris Rapoport is engaged in the creation of districts. In 2014, he dealt with issues of the Donbas occupied by Russia.

It is reported that a "referendum" could take place either in mid-July or on September 11. The date will depend on the success of the Russians at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation leadership of Kherson region wants to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to accept the region into the Russian Federation.

In Russia, there was a conflict between the leadership of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), which cannot share the property "looted" in Ukraine. With this conflict, the President’s Office explained that Russia has not yet held a referendum in Kherson region.

Besides, the head of the LPR group, Leonid Pasechnik, said that he did not abandon plans to hold a "referendum" on entering the Russian Federation.