Collaborators appointed by the Russian military in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region announced that a so-called "referendum" on possible joining Russia would be held in the region.

This was stated by collaborator Kyrylo Stremousov, appointed by the Russians to the occupation administration in Kherson region.

"Of course, it will be a plebiscite. It will be the will of the people... It will most likely be a referendum that will be held on the territory of Kherson region for self-determination," he said in a commentary to Russian propaganda media.

He did not specify when exactly the so-called "referendum" is planned to be held. The collaborator also did not name any details of its holding.

According to the collaborator, there was supposedly no legislative power left on the territory of Kherson region, so it was decided to create a kind of "public council".

The collaborator said that the "public council" allegedly represents the inhabitants of the region, and its members will make intermediate decisions.

Earlier, we wrote that at the beginning of the month, the State Duma of the Russian Federation admitted that the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia could occur before the end of summer.

Later, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained what is preventing the holding of the so-called "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.