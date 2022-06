Occupation Authorities Of Zaporizhzhia Region Want To Hold Referendum On Joining RF This Year

Collaborator Volodymyr Rohov, who is a "member of the main council of the local military-civilian administration" of Zaporizhzhia region, announced the intention to hold a "referendum" on joining the region to Russia in 2022. This was reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

Thus, Roghv said that preparations for the referendum are already underway and will take several months.

"The referendum in Zaporizhzhia region on joining the Russian Federation will be held this year, preparations for it have begun and will take several months," Rohov said.

Also on the eve of Rohov said that in Zaporizhzhia region, "about 80% of the inhabitants" allegedly want the region to join Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Kherson region, the collaborators decided to hold a "referendum" on joining Russia.

At the beginning of the month, the State Duma of the Russian Federation admitted that the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia could happen before the end of summer.

Later, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained what was preventing the holding of the so-called "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.