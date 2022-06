Russian Invaders Took Up Active Defense In Kharkiv Direction - General Staff

The Russian invaders took up active defense in the Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders are actively defending, the main efforts are being concentrated on holding the occupied lines.

In order to increase the stability of the defense, the enemy is carrying out additional measures for the engineering and fortification equipment of positions.

In order to constrain the actions of the defense forces, the enemy conducts intensive artillery and mortar shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bazylivka, Kutuzivka and Petrovske.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy continues shelling units of the defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks.

In order to support offensive actions, the enemy is intensively restoring the transport infrastructure and equipping pontoon-railway crossings across rivers in temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders resumed their offensive near Sviatohirsk.

Despite threats of prosecution, barrage detachments of the so-called Kadyrov’s soldiers and increased control by "specialists" and border guards, the Russian invaders are trying by all possible means to leave the territory of Ukraine.