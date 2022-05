Russian troops captured most of Lyman (Donetsk region). Ukrainian forces retreated to fortified positions.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, told Hromadske about this.

"Especially hot battles in the Lyman direction. Most of Lyman is not controlled by the Ukrainian military. As well as the Svitlodarsk direction: there was a regrouping of the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to take up fortified positions. The enemy is now on the territory of the Svitlodarsk community," he said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military remains in the Lyman direction. According to him, the enemy continues to fire along the entire front line in Donetsk region, Bakhmut, Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk are under the blows.

Kyrylenko also noted that the city of Bakhmut is of interest to the Russians, because they have a strategic goal to capture Luhansk region. And then they want to transfer their grouping across Lyman, thanks to control over the Bakhmut-Sievierodonetsk highway, in order to advance in the Donetsk direction. In the north of the region, the main goal of the Russians is Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the head of the military administration says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders resumed their offensive in the Sloviansk direction.

In addition, during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 12 attacks of the invaders in Donbas.