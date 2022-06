100 Killed, Aircraft, Helicopter And 5 Tanks. General Staff Called Loss Of Enemy Over Past Day

The losses of personnel of the Russian troops on June 5 increased by 100 to 31,250 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 aircraft, 1 helicopter and 5 tanks over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 1 aircraft over the past day (211 in total), 1 helicopter (176 in total), 5 tanks (1,386 in total), 8 armored combat vehicles (3,400 in total), 4 artillery systems (690 in total), 1 air defense means (total - 96), 3 cruise missiles (total - 125), 3 drones (total - 551), 35 vehicles and tankers (total - 2,395).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 207 units of rocket artillery, 53 units of special equipment and 13 ships/boats.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military killed about a hundred Russians in a day, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost about 31,150 invaders here. The day before, air defense units shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter and two UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

In the meantime, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another Russian general.