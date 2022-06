The situation in the city of Sievierodonetsk as of Monday, June 6, has deteriorated somewhat. Now the Ukrainian defenders have entrenched themselves in positions in the industrial zone of the city.

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reports this.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured half of the city, so the street fighting intensified and became more dynamic. However, the Ukrainian fighters hold the line of defense and do not allow the enemy to advance.

In general, the Russian invaders have significantly increased the number of shelling on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"There are many cities in Luhansk region with a situation that can be compared with Mariupol: Shchastia, Popasna, Rubizhne. Now the Russians are leveling Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk to the ground," Haidai said.

On the eve, Haidai said that the Ukrainian military had cleared half of Sievierodonetsk from Russians. On Sunday evening, June 5, this part of the city is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

