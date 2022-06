On June 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 5 enemy attacks and destroyed 9 air targets, including the Alligator helicopter.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, 5 enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 3 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 11 armored combat vehicles, and 26 vehicles were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter and 2 Orlan-10 UAVs.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in the Eastern direction destroyed an enemy aircraft, presumably a Su-34 and a Forpost-type UAV in the Southern direction.

Air defense systems of the Naval Forces hit 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

As a result, over the previous day, units of the Defense Forces destroyed 9 enemy air targets.

In addition, the fighter aircraft of the Air Force continues to patrol the airspace, strike aircraft, not without success, provide fire support to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Eastern direction and other specific operational areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military killed about a hundred Russians over the past day, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost about 31,150 invaders here.

Most during the day, the enemy suffered losses in the Bakhmut direction.

The enemy is transferring equipment and weapons to the Bakhmut direction because of the losses suffered there.