European Commission will propose sanctions against ships used by North Korea to supply ammunition to russia

The European Commission intends to propose sanctions against ships used by North Korea to supply russia with ammunition and other military equipment.

This follows from a statement by Reuters with reference to its own sources in the European Union.

We are talking about several merchant ships that, in recent months, have been delivering containers containing North Korean-made artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles to russia.

Eventually, this weaponry ends up in possession of the russian military, which is participating in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission also seeks to introduce sanctions against tankers that violate the "price ceiling" for russian oil previously established by the G7 countries.

Reuters interlocutors said that this week, the European Commission will hold informal talks with the countries of the bloc. After that, it will present proposals for sanctions to the Council of the EU for discussion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November 2023, Bloomberg reported with reference to its own sources that North Korea had transferred more than one million artillery shells to russia.

And in December 2023, it became known that the russian military in Ukraine received another half a million shells from North Korea.

In March 2024, the Minister of Defense of South Korea, Shin Won-sik, said that, according to South Korean intelligence, North Korea handed over 7,000 containers of ammunition to russia.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, called Pyongyang the largest supplier of ammunition to Moscow.