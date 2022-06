Military sailors with the help of portable anti-aircraft missile systems destroyed 2 cruise missiles in the sky over Mykolaiv.

This is reported in the public relations service of the command of the Ukrainian Navy.

Russian missiles destroyed the crews of 2 Ukrainian warships.

Prior to this, on June 4, the personnel of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 cruise missiles of the invaders fired at the peaceful cities of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the central part of the occupied Donetsk was shelled on the evening of June 4, 2022. This caused the fires.

The day before, the operational command reported about a submarine and several ships in the Black Sea, which are equipped with cruise missiles.

On the morning of June 4, the operational-tactical aviation of the Russian occupation forces launched missile strikes on the districts of Sumy region bordering Russia.

Also on the morning of June 5, a missile strike fell on the left bank of Kyiv. It is known about 1 victim.

The General Staff claims that the Russian occupiers used phosphorus munitions in the area of ​​the Cherkaski Tyshky settlement in Kharkiv region.