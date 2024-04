Share:













At 1:20 a.m. on April 24, at least 12 explosions rang out in the Mariupol district of the Donetsk Region. It became known that the base of the russian officer corps was hit. It is known about 7 killed occupiers.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, told about it.

"At 01:20 a.m., at least 12 explosions were heard in Mariupol and the district. All districts of the city and the coast heard. It is also reported that the rumble was heard as far as Berdiansk. At the same time, a missile threat was announced in the south, but no air alerts were sounded (which in principle, the norm for russians)," he said.

Andriushchenko noted that no hits were recorded in Mariupol itself, the consequences for the district were being established.

Later it became known that as a result of night events, 6 hits occurred in the village of Babakh-Tarama on occupiers’ base. 1 killed occupant and at least 15 wounded were reported.

"All of them are officers. We repeatedly provided information about this place to the sponsors of “Kamysh Horyt” - it finally got through," he added.

He also informed that the Manhush and Nikolsk parts of the district are urgently relocating the occupiers from the territory of farms and warehouses to the forest belt in an effort to prevent the so-called "thick missiles" (it is how the occupiers call the Storm Shadow).

Later, Andriushchenko specified that the number of hits was at least ten. And he also showed the main site of the hit (coordinates - 46.894767, 37.089086).

"The number of killed is already seven. The number of wounded is at least 20 in total (including those who died happily). All of them are officers, the soldiers do not stay there," said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

