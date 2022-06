The enemy is transferring equipment and weapons to the Bakhmut direction because of the losses suffered there.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, to replenish the units that suffered losses, the enemy deployed more than 20 units of weapons and military equipment," the authority said.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers carry out fire destruction of the front line of defense and the rear areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to tie down units and prevent their regrouping.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders want to encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the direction of Sviatohirsk, trying to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the right bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.

It is reported that individual units of the 150th motorized rifle division of the 8th combined arms army in the Popasnianske direction suffered significant losses, at least 50% of their personnel, weapons and equipment.