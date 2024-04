Share:













The Verkhovna Rada refused to introduce a mandatory funded pension.

214 MPs voted for the bill 9212 as a basis for the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It was proposed to establish mandatory participation in the funded pension system of all categories of working persons until they reach the age of 55 and mandatory payment of pension contributions by employers for the benefit of such employees.

Employers were to pay 1.5% in 2024 and 2% in 2025 of the employees' wages, and the State was to co-finance such contributions on a parity basis from the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych explained the reasons for the impossibility of using American aid for pension payments.

The US House of Representatives on Friday, April 19, supported the consideration of bills related to assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

On April 20, the US House of Representatives approved a bill on the allocation of USD 61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This bill provides for expenditures in the total amount of USD 60.8 billion, part of which will be directed to the continuation of military aid to Ukraine.

On April 21, the leader of the Majority in the US Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer, announced that the final vote on the bill on allocating aid to Ukraine will take place on Tuesday, April 23.