The European Parliament has adopted a resolution condemning illegitimate presidential elections in russia and in the territories of Ukraine occupied by russia. MEPs condemned the russian elections as a "farce."

The corresponding resolution was published on the website of the European Parliament on Thursday, April 25.

MEPs suggested limiting relations with putin to a minimum and expressed support for russian civil society and democratic opposition. The European Parliament said it does not recognize the fake presidential elections in russia. After the so-called presidential elections in the russian federation on March 15-17, 2024, MEPs called on EU member states and the international community not to recognize their results as legitimate, since the "expression of will" was carried out in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine and in russia, was neither free nor fair.

“This farcical performance by the Russian authorities had the single goal of creating the appearance of electoral legitimacy for Vladimir Putin, his policy of relentless domestic repression and, most of all, for the war of aggression against Ukraine, say MEPs. Parliament deplores that the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, chose to deviate from the EU and congratulate Vladimir Putin on his sham re-election,” the report said.

Parliament has called on member states to limit relations with putin to the issues necessary for regional peace, as well as humanitarian goals and human rights, as an exchange of prisoners, the return of children deported from Ukraine, or a call for the release of political prisoners.

The resolution was adopted with 493 votes in favour, 11 against and 18 abstentions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) officially recognized the illegitimacy of russian leader vladimir putin.

PACE also unanimously recognized the russian Orthodox Church as "an instrument of kremlin propaganda and influence."

Recall that in October 2023, PACE urged the international community not to recognize the legitimacy of the president of the terrorist country of the russian federation, vladimir putin, at the end of his presidential term in March 2024.