5 Tanks And About 100 Invaders. Russia's Losses In Ukraine Over Past Day

During the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed about a hundred Russians, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost about 31,150 invaders here. The enemy suffered the most losses in the Bakhmut direction during the past day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The combat losses of the enemy as of June 5 are the next:

Personnel - about 31,150 (+100);

Tanks – 1,381 (+5);

Armored fighting vehicles – 3,392 (+13);

Artillery systems - 686 (+6);

MLRS - 207 (+0);

Air defense systems - 95 (+0);

Aircraft - 210 (+0);

Helicopters - 175 (+0);

UAV of operational and tactical level - 548 (+8);

Cruise missiles - 122 (+0);

Ships / boats - 13 (+0);

Automotive equipment and tankers – 2,360 (+23);

Special technique - 53 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the central part of the occupied Donetsk was shelled on the evening of June 4, 2022. This caused the fires.

The day before, the operational command reported about a submarine and several ships in the Black Sea, which are equipped with cruise missiles.

On the morning of June 4, the operational-tactical aviation of the Russian occupation forces launched missile strikes on the districts of Sumy region bordering Russia.

Also on the morning of June 5, a missile strike fell on the left bank of Kyiv. It is known about 1 victim.

The General Staff claims that the Russian occupiers used phosphorus munitions in the area of ​​the Cherkaski Tyshky settlement in Kharkiv region.