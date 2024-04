Share:













German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that russia is already producing more weapons than it needs to wage war and is filling its warehouses. According to him, russian leader Vladimir Putin "is planning something or may have something in mind."

He said this on the air of the ARD Maischberger show, N-TV reports.

Thus, Pistorius noted that russia already produces more weapons and ammunition than it needs to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

In particular, Pistorius noticed how, with the increase in spending on armaments and the ordering of the military economy, "a significant part or part of what is produced again no longer goes to the front but ends up in warehouses."

He also warned against the further military ambitions of russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"You can be naive and say he's just being careful. As a skeptic, I'd rather say that in this case, he's doing it because he's planning something, or he might have something in mind," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the aggressor state russia has increased the production of weapons and military equipment, which will probably allow it to sustain its offensive against Ukraine for at least the next two years, The Washington Post reported, citing military analysts.