Lithuania can also help Ukraine return men of military age - Defense Ministry

Lithuania may take an active position on the issue of the return of Ukrainian men of military age who left the country.

The Minister of Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas announced this, Delfi reports.

Kasčiūnas stressed that Vilnius is now closely monitoring developments in neighboring Poland, which is also considering options for helping Ukraine return men to military service.

"The direction is right. What measures this will turn into is probably difficult to say so far. Apparently, this will need to be talked about specifically," said Kasčiūnas.

The Minister noted that the discussion on specific measures has not yet been completed, and that Lithuania does not plan to apply direct coercion to the return of Ukrainian men. He suggested the likelihood of restrictions on social payments, work permits or other documents, but no one will collect Ukrainians and send them forcibly home, Kasčiūnas said.

