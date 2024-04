US for first time will transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine, which will get russians far beyond front line

The first tranche of American military aid will include long-range surface-to-surface missiles, which will allow Ukraine to strike at the troops of russia's aggressor state far beyond the front line.

It is reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday, April 24.

“The Biden administration plans to send the first billion dollars in aid to Ukraine this week, U.S. officials said. This aid package includes ammunition for HIMARS missile launchers, armored vehicles, artillery, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, air defense missiles, and tactical vehicles. According to the representative of Congress, the approved bill funds the provision of Ukraine with surface-to-surface missiles of a larger ATACMS radius and guided multiple rocket launchers," the material says.

In addition, the bill provides funding for the dispatch of Patriot systems, as well as providing Ukraine with additional Bradley combat vehicles, Abrams and Stryker tanks, many of which were destroyed during the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Defense told how long it will take to transfer military assistance after Biden signed a bill on assistance to Ukraine.

On April 23, it was reported that U.S. military aid will arrive in Ukraine a few days after Congress approved the bill.