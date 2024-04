Defense forces could attack russian air defense near Berdiansk with ATACMS missiles - ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has pointed to the second target against which the Armed Forces of Ukraine used ATACMS missiles secretly transferred by the United States in March. This is the russian S-300 air defense system, located near the temporarily occupied Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is stated in the ISW’s russian Offensive Campaign Assessment as of April 24, 2024.

According to a senior U.S. official, Ukrainian forces used ATACMS missiles to attack a russian military base in the occupied Crimea, as well as an unspecified target east of Berdiansk.

ISW claims that geolocated footage published on April 23 shows Ukrainian forces striking several radar systems for a russian S-300 air defense system southeast of occupied Volnovakha (northeast of Berdiansk).

Currently, the Ukrainian military has not yet confirmed this strike.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States secretly sent long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in March.

Meanwhile, the ISW predicted how ATACMS missiles will affect the course of the war.