Han Yong, a former senior political advisor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Han is a former chairperson of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and a former vice director of the Committee of Population, Resources and Environment of the CPPCC National Committee.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.