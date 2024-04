Share:













At least six people were wounded as a result of an attack by russian occupation troops on the territory of the Cherkasy Region in the morning of April 25.

This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked our Cherkasy Region. A complex anti-aircraft defense worked against a high-speed air target," he wrote on his official Telegram channel.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, it is known about the damage to the infrastructure facility in the Cherkasy Region. He did not specify which object was in question.

There is also information about at least six victims who sought medical help.

There were no killed as a result of the russian attack.

Photo: screenshot

We will remind, at 06:24 in the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced a missile threat for the Kyiv and Cherkasy Regions.

And already at 06:26 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a high-speed target moving in the direction of Cherkasy. After 20 minutes, it was announced that the missile threat had been cancelled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the suburbs of Sumy.

And a few hours before that, the occupiers attacked Odesa. A 43-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the missile attack.

We also wrote that on the night of April 23-24, the russians fired two S-300 missiles at Kharkiv. Six people were wounded.