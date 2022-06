Invaders Want To Surround AFU In Areas Of Sievierodonetsk And Lysychansk And Attacking Sviatohirsk

The Russian invaders want to encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk of Luhansk region and are attacking Sviatohirsk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor units are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in order to cordon off our troops in the areas of the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and block the main logistics routes," the General Staff said.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the direction of Sviatohirsk, trying to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the right bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the invaders, with the support of artillery, are conducting assault operations in Sievierodonetsk, controlling the eastern part of the city.

In addition, in order to capture strategic heights, the enemy is trying to conduct an offensive in the direction of Nyrkove - Mykolaivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv region with phosphorus bombs.

Street fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, and the Ukrainian military has hope that the city will be returned under full Ukrainian control.

Zelenskyy announced the destruction of the All Saints Skete of the Holy Assumption Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian artillery and considers this confirmation that Russia has no place in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).