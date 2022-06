Russian Military Stepped Up Shelling Of Kharkiv Region To Reduce Offensive Potential Of AFU

The Russian military stepped up shelling of Kharkiv region to reduce the offensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding occupied lines. In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, it fired at the positions of the Defense Forces from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Mykhailivka, Prudianka and Verkhnii Saltov," the authority reports.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

The resupply of weapons and military equipment to enemy units that suffered losses during the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine continues.

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy fired mortars at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Progres of Sumy region and Leonivka of Chernihiv region.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on holding positions, conducting reconnaissance and creating conditions for resuming the offensive.

It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dovhenke, Kurulka, Vernopillia and Dolyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders withdrew part of the units to Izium due to losses during the assault on Dovhenke (both - Kharkiv region).

As of the beginning of the 98th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers by separate units stormed several districts of Sievierodonetsk and are gaining a foothold in the city center.