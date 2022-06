AFU Repel 13 Enemy Attacks In Donbas On Wednesday, Down 7 Drones

On Wednesday, June 1, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 13 enemy attacks in Donbas.

That follows from a statement by the grouping of the Joint Forces posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the military personnel of the JFO destroyed 2 tanks, 6 artillery systems, 8 armored combat vehicles, 4 enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down 7 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

It is also reported that on Wednesday, the occupiers shelled more than 25 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged 73 civilian objects: 67 residential buildings, a citizens' security center, the Azot enterprise, furniture, and central enrichment factory, and a police station.

As a result of these attacks, only in Donetsk region, 3 civilians were killed, 3 more were injured.

Data on the dead, wounded and destruction in Luhansk region is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders withdrew part of the units to Izium due to losses during the assault on Dovhenke (both - Kharkiv region).

As of the beginning of the 98th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers by separate units stormed several districts of Sievierodonetsk and are gaining a foothold in the city center.

Also, the Russian military stepped up shelling of the Kharkiv region to reduce the offensive potential of the AFU.