The Armed Forces of Ukraine again repulsed the assault by the Russian military on Dovhenke in Kharkov region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continues to prepare for the offensive, is studying probable ways of advancing, supplying weapons and military equipment, materiel on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not carry out active actions, fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Lozova, Protopopovka, Rudnevo, Sokolivka, and others.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding occupied lines and supply routes, creating conditions for a further offensive.

He carried out shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dovhenke, Vernopillia, Hrushuvakha, and Velyka Kamyshuvakha.

"There was an attempt to storm the area of ​​the settlement of Dovhenke, the enemy was not successful, he retreated to the previously occupied positions," the General Staff reports.

