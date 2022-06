The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the enemy is running out of drones, that they have to use drones of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The authority announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to lose unmanned aerial vehicles in all directions. The enemy is even using drones of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reports.

According to the authority, the Russian invaders, in order to justify their destruction of civilian facilities, continue to spread information about the alleged location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in schools, hospitals and kindergartens.

The General Staff reports that in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to carry out the tasks of isolating the combat area, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction.

The enemy continues to carry out measures to block civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The enemy also continues to use the chain of civilian medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories to treat their wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 enemy attacks in Donbas on Wednesday and shot down 7 drones. In total, since the beginning of the war, the enemy has lost over 500 drones.