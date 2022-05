Russians Fire Missile At Lozova In Kharkiv Region, There Are Victims

Russian occupation forces launched a missile strike on the town of Lozova in Kharkiv region. At least seven people were injured in the shelling. Viktor Zabashta, director of the Emergency Medical Center, told Suspilne. Kharkiv on Friday, May 20.

"At least seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in a missile attack on Lozova in Kharkiv region. The shell hit one of the buildings at about 3 p.m. Firefighting and dismantling of debris continues, the region's emergency services said," the statement reads.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another act of Russian aggression against the Ukrainians and published a video of the missile strike.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 20, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike using aircraft in Odesa region, as a result of which the beach toilet was destroyed.

Also on May 20, Russian troops fired on a school in Sievierodonetsk of Luhansk region, which sheltered more than 200 people. 3 adults were killed on the spot.

On May 20, the head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin reported about a strike on an infrastructure facility in the Lubny community.