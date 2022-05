Occupiers Step Up Offensive On Sievierodonetsk And Lysychansk, Trying To Counterattack In Kharkiv Region

As of the morning of the 86th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders are conducting assault operations in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.

After a series of unsuccessful attacks, the enemy was forced to retreat.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in the Siversk direction, the enemy is producing engineering equipment for positions in the area of ​​the settlement of Azarovka, Bryansk oblast. It carried out shelling from artillery and mortars in the direction of the settlements of Boyar-Lezhachi, Bruski, Stari Vyrky, Sumy region, and Gremiach, Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army focuses its main efforts on holding occupied lines, and is trying to carry out counterattacks in order to restore lost positions. Fighting continued in the area of ​​the settlements of Ternove and Vesele. In addition, enemy shelling was recorded near Ruski Tyshky.

In the Sloviyansk direction, Russian troops fired at civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​the settlements of Dovhenke, Velyka Kamyshuvakha and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy stepped up offensive and assault operations to improve the tactical situation. It inflicted fire damage from mortars, cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and operational-tactical aviation in order to destroy the fortifications of our units along the entire line of collision.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is periodically shelling civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dibrova and Zakotne.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery and mortars, the troops of the Russian army carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Vyskryva, at the same time trying to improve the tactical position of their units near Volodymyrivka and Vasylivka. Russian soldiers suffered losses in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Oleksandropillia.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, conducted assault and offensive operations in the area of ​​​​the village of Vesele.

In the Kurakhove direction, Russia carried out massive artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure, including from multiple launch rocket systems. The offensive in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Oleksandrivka was not successful.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions of rocket and cannon artillery and mortars, the enemy hit the infrastructure and civilian households, conducted a counter-battery fight.

In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novodarivka, he suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 23 settlements.

Meanwhile, according to Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych, Russian troops are on the defensive because they can no longer attack.