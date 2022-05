5 Civilians Killed, 6 Wounded By Invaders Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Thursday

On Thursday, May 19, as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Donetsk region, 5 civilians were killed, another 6 people were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 19, Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donbas: 2 - in Bakhmut, 1 - in Krasnohorivka, 1 - in Avdiivka, 1 - in Khrestyshche. Another 6 people were wounded," he wrote.

Kyrylenko also noted that at present it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military on Thursday, May 19, in the morning fired at Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region) from heavy weapons, as a result of the shelling 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded.

Russian troops intensified offensive and assault actions in the Donetsk direction.

In the Donetsk region, the invaders plan to involve university students in the hostilities.

On May 18, as a result of shelling by the invaders of Donetsk region, 10 civilians were killed and 7 were wounded.