President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become the most influential person of the year according to the readers of Time magazine.

This is stated in the article of the magazine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy topped the 2022 TIME100 readers poll in which readers voted for the people they think deserve a place on TIME's annual list of the most influential people of the year. With over 3.3 million votes, Zelenskyy took first place with 5% of the vote," the statement says.

The article says that when Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Zelenskyy, "a comedian with no political experience before being elected President of Ukraine in 2019, stepped onto the world stage and rallied leaders to support Ukraine."

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk came in second with 3.5% of the vote.

In December 2021, Musk was named Person of the Year 2021 by the Time magazine's for his impact on "life on Earth and possibly life beyond Earth."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came in third with 3.4% of the vote.

Johnson is followed by healthcare professionals with 3.2% of the vote, who continue to play an important role in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

U.S. President Joe Biden came in fifth with 3.1% of the vote.

It is noted that the list of Time-100 (one hundred influential people) in 2022, which will ultimately be selected by the magazine's editors, will be made public on May 23.

