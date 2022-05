Today Is Decisive Day. Russia Trying To Cut Off Luhansk Region - Haidai

The Russian army is trying to "cut off" Luhansk region from Ukraine by taking control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, the military equipment of the Russian Federation has already been transported through the Siverskyi Donets.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in Telegram.

According to him, active fighting continues in Rubizhne and Bilohorivka. The Russian army is trying to capture the "road of life" - the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. Thus, Ukraine may lose the only way to other regions where people were evacuated and humanitarian aid was brought in.

The head of the region stressed that "today is a decisive day," since the invaders have built a pontoon crossing across the Siverskyi Donets, transported part of the equipment and are trying to gain a foothold.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Luhansk region is completely de-energized, electricians cannot start repairs due to shelling.

Besides, the Russians fired at the filter station, about a million residents of Luhansk region were left without water.

Earlier, Haidai said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved away from Popasna to more fortified positions.