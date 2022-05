The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the village of Dementiivka in the Kharkiv direction from the Russian invaders. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Wednesday, May 18.

The General Staff said that the Russian invaders focused on trying to maintain positions in Kharkiv region and firing on Ukrainian troops. The aggressor also tried to carry out counterattacks, but to no avail.

"As a result of the offensive of Ukrainian troops, the settlement of Dementiivka was liberated. russian enemy is advancing in the area of ​​the settlement of Ternova, fighting continues," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Russian occupation forces began to dig in and occupy defense in the captured territories, preparing for the summer counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for May 17 increased by 400 to 28,300 killed, also the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 16 tanks and 1 aircraft.

On May 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region and drove the invaders to the state border.