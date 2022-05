First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko notes the gradual saturation of the Ukrainian market with fuel. She said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Every day, every week we will see a decrease in the deficit in the market. We are already recording that over the 17-18 days of May we imported the volume of fuel, which is equal to the monthly volume of imports in April. In March, this figure was only 60,000 tons of fuel. That is, our market is already gradually saturated with fuel. We saw yesterday that about 14,000 tons of fuel were sold in the country. This is the highest figure that we have recorded in the last 3 months. The queues will disappear as the market is saturated with fuel," the minister said.

She evaded a more precise answer to the question of when the fuel shortage will disappear in Ukraine.

Svyrydenko noted that the Ministry of Economy notes that a number of operators are already increasing the supply of fuel: if 2-3 weeks ago they sold 10 liters per person, now it’s already 20-30 liters.

She noted that now there is a rush demand among Ukrainians for fuel. If, before the war, an average Ukrainian filled up 18 liters at a filling station, now they want to have a full tank, which puts some pressure on the market.

According to Svyrydenko, today's queues are also connected with the fact that operators cannot build up sufficient fuel reserves: if before the war, operators' reserves were for 15-16 days, but now they are 5-6 days.

The minister noted that over the past 2 months, operators have completely rebuilt the logistics of fuel delivery to the country. Now the western border is the main one, and Poland is a transshipment hub, the main transport is sea one, as well as tank trucks and road trains.

Svyrydenko said that, together with Poland, a mechanism has been created when tank trucks do not stand in line at the ports and at the border, but go along the green corridor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there was no quick solution to the fuel shortage problem in Ukraine.

On April 29, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the issue of fuel shortages at filling stations should be resolved within a week.

In early May, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy, housing and utility services, Andrii Herus predicted that the situation with fuel shortages in Ukraine would improve from mid-May.

On May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled state regulation of prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in order for operators to be able to saturate the market with the necessary resource. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers expects that the marginal prices for diesel fuel will be no more than UAH 58 per liter, for gasoline - no more than UAH 52 per liter.