Since the beginning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, from May 5, 23 settlements have been liberated from the invaders. The Russians intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions in order to contain their progress towards the border.

Brigadier General, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this during a briefing.

"In the Kharkiv direction, 23 settlements have already been liberated by the actions of our troops since May 5," Hromov said.

According to him, the enemy is trying to contain the offensive and the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border. To do this, Russian troops intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych, Russian troops are moving into defense, because they can no longer advance.

Also, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive and assault operations in four directions of the eastern borders of the defense of Ukraine.