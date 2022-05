From Sunday, May 15, curfew time changes in Kyiv. Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that from Sunday, May 15, the curfew will begin an hour later - from 11:00 p.m. It will last until 05:00 a.m.

Also, the mayor of the capital said that from May 16, the public transport of the capital will work longer.

"Subway - from 06:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Ground public transport - from 06:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Observe the curfew rules. And also - do not neglect air raid signals! Threat of missile attacks on Kyiv remains," Klitschko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, traffic was partially restricted on Volodymyrskyi Descent in Kyiv.

On Tuesday, May 10, two more trolleybus routes No. 30, No. 29D and tram No. 35 resumed operation in Kyiv.

Ukrzaliznytsia organized additional evening runs of the Kyiv Ring Train.

Meanwhile, in the event of a refund of fares in public transport in Kyiv, prices will not increase. Fares will remain the same as before the introduction of free travel.