Curfew In Odesa And Region Introduced From 10 PM On May 8 To 5 AM On May 10

In Odesa and Odesa region, a prolonged curfew will be introduced - from 10 p.m. on May 8 to 5 a.m. on May 10.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko announced this in a video message published on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously in Odesa a prolonged curfew was introduced from 10 p.m. on May 1 to 5 a.m. on May 3.