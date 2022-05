Travel In Kyiv Minibuses May Grow To UAH 20 In May. Reason For Price Increase

The fare in minibuses in Kyiv may rise until the end of May to UAH 15-20. The reason for the increase is the rise in price of fuel.

Ihor Moiseenko, the head of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, announced this in a commentary to Suspilne

According to him, gasoline is difficult to find in Ukraine, and the one available has risen in price.

“It just is not freely available. Prices reach 70 UAH [per liter]. Most minibuses do not benefit from driving at all. Not only has passenger traffic decreased, public transport is free now, but the cost of fuel simply finishes off," Moiseenko said.

In addition to gasoline, spare parts have also risen in price.

Because of this, all travel in minibuses may increase by the end of May - up to UAH 15-20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the issue of raising prices for travel in the capital's minibuses was discussed at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, the fare on public transport is to be returned. The Kyiv City State Administration stated that the tariffs will remain the same as before the introduction of free travel.