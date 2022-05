In Russia, changes in the legislation on conscription are being considered. In particular, the possibility of conscription is being considered not twice a year, but at any time when it is needed.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Budanov said that the Russian Federation is considering several amendments to the conscription legislation.

"Currently, changes in the legislation on conscription in the Russian Federation are being considered. First, changes are being considered regarding the possibility of conscription not only twice a year, but at any time when it is needed, and, secondly, to increase the responsibility for evading military service... People are trying en masse to avoid going to war in Ukraine," Budanov said.

Budanov also noted that at the moment Russia is conducting covert mobilization and it goes in two ways.

"The first is the actual mobilization, and the second is the use of reservists. They call it BARS, deciphered as the "combat army reserve of the country", that is, they are essentially reservists who are recruited under short-term contracts to carry out military operations. These facts are absolutely confirmed, we have prisoners who were brought in under this system," Budanov said.

Also, the head of the Defense Intelligence noted that now in Russia there is a significant shortage of military equipment and they will "reactivate" the equipment from the reservation bases.

"This machinery and equipment has been standing there since the 60s, 70s, 80s... it can only conditionally be called military equipment," Budanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to intelligence data, the occupiers are sending military school graduates to war.

Meanwhile, those mobilized from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic compare the service with the zone and are in no hurry to follow orders.