Whereabouts Of Shoigu Or Gerasimov Not Transmitted. What Intelligence U.S. Provides Ukraine

The United States transmits information to Ukraine about the location and movement of Russian troops in real time, including satellite images and reports obtained from confidential sources.

According to European Pravda, The Washington Post reports this with reference to American and Ukrainian officials.

“The intelligence is very good. It tells us where the Russians are so that we can hit them,” one Ukrainian official said, using his finger to pantomime a bomb falling on its target.

The publication notes that in practice, U.S. officials have limited control over how Ukrainians use military equipment and intelligence.

Therefore, the U.S. administration has developed rules for the exchange of intelligence aimed at avoiding the aggravation of tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The rules intended for working-level intelligence workers have two broad prohibitions on the kinds of information the U.S. can share with Ukraine, officials said.

First, the U.S. cannot provide detailed information that would help Ukraine kill Russian leadership figures, such as the most senior military officers or ministers, officials said. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Sergei Shoigu, the defense minister, for example, would fall into that category.

This prohibition does not extend to Russian military officers, including generals, several of whom have died on the battlefield. But a senior defense official said that while the U.S. government is “self-limiting to strategic leadership on paper,” it also has chosen not to provide Ukraine location information for generals.

The second category of prohibited intelligence-sharing is any information that would help Ukraine attack Russian targets outside Ukraine’s borders, officials said.

In addition to the restricted categories of intelligence-sharing, the U.S. has a rule against providing what officials call “targeting information” to Ukraine. The U.S. will not, officials said, tell Ukrainian forces that a particular Russian general has been spotted at a specific location, and then tell or help Ukraine to strike him.

But the U.S. would share information about the location of, say, command and control facilities - places where Russian senior officers often tend to be found - since it could aid Ukraine in its own defense, officials said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, the U.S. first publicly announced the transfer of intelligence to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for operations in the Donbas.