Occupiers Will Ban Entry/Exit From/To Crimea, So As Not To Disrupt Conscription Campaign

The occupiers intend to ban departure from Crimea from April 30 to prevent disruption of the draft campaign.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the temporarily occupied territories, enemy units continue to block the movement of the local population, rob and artificially bring a humanitarian crisis closer - they destroy critical infrastructure facilities and block the delivery of humanitarian supplies from the territory of Ukraine.

There are cases of executions of civilians and volunteers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, over the past 24 hours of April 21, the Ukrainian military on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions repelled ten attacks by Russian invaders.

The occupiers have stepped up in the Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, partially blocking Kharkiv.