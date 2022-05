The state concern UkrOboronProm has restored captured enemy machinery for UAH 1.5 billion.

UkrOboronProm has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, according to the report, more than 12,000 Ukrainians responded to the vacancies announced by the concern, of which more than a thousand are already employed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, UkrOboronProm is ready to pay a USD 1 million bonus for a hijacked or captured Russian aircraft.

Earlier, UkrOboronProm began repairing captured machinery.

In 2021, compared to 2020, UkrOboronProm enterprises increased the production of weapons, military machinery and other products by 24.2%, or by UAH 7.6 billion, to UAH 39 billion.

UkrOboronProm was established in December 2010 and includes more than 110 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.