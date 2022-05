Russia cannot fully restore the combat effectiveness of military units withdrawn from Ukraine, since due to sanctions in the country there is a tangible decline in the military-industrial complex. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Thursday, May 12.

Russia is forced to send equipment and weapons produced in 50-60s to Ukraine, because it cannot replenish the losses of a significant part of its military-technical potential.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the fulfillment of the defense order in Russia is being disrupted due to sanctions and rising prices for raw materials and components.

On April 15, intelligence reported that the production of new tanks was stopped in the Russian Federation due to financial problems and the lack of imported components.

On April 22, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian cruise missiles were equipped with electronics developed in the 60s of the last century.