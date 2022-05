European Parliament Wants To Impose Sanctions Against Former German Chancellor Schroder - Media

Members of the European Parliament have proposed expanding the list of persons subject to European Union sanctions and introducing former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder into it.

It is reported by Politico.

The liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament wants to extend the list of those covered by the EU’s Russia sanctions to include Europeans who sit on the boards of major Russian companies, including former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder.

The publication notes that the vote for the corresponding bill will take place next week, so it is too early to make any forecasts.

The reason for this is that there is no unanimous decision among European parliamentarians on this issue.

The European Parliament's two biggest groups, the European People's Party and the Socialists and Democrats, have not yet agreed if they will back the draft resolution, according to officials.

Gerhard Schroder served as the Federal Chancellor of Germany from October 27, 1998 to November 22, 2005. In 2006, he was appointed chairman of the committee of shareholders of Nord Stream AG, and since 2017 - chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there was a scandal between Ukraine and Germany, due to the reluctance of the Ukrainian authorities to invite German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The media reported that this position of Kyiv is associated with Steinmeier's close ties with Russia in the past.

We also reported that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of murders, lies and treacherous distortion of history.