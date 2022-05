The U.S. sanctions on the import of high-tech products to Russia against the backdrop of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine have forced the Russian Federation to use some parts of household appliances for military purposes.

The corresponding statement at a hearing in the U.S. Senate was made by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, reports The Washington Post.

According to her, the sanctions have led to the fact that the export of high-tech products from the United States to Russia has decreased by almost 70% since the introduction of the restriction.

Raimondo added that in addition to the United States, similar restrictions on the Russian Federation were introduced by another three dozen countries of the world.

As earlier reported, at the end of March, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fiodorov said that sanctions and the mass exodus of technology companies from Russia would set back its development by at least 30 years.

We also wrote that due to the lack of imported components in Russia, Uralvagonzavod, an enterprise that is the main manufacturer of tanks, stopped working.

In addition, due to sanctions and rising prices for raw materials in Russia, the fulfillment of the defense order is disrupted.