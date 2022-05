Members of the European Parliament have adopted a resolution that welcomed Moldova's statement on its intention to become a member of the European Union (EU). The country is said to be on the right track.

This was stated in a message published on the website of the European Parliament.

In the resolution, the MEPs call on the European Commission to expedite the completion of the assessment of Moldova's application and provide the country with comprehensive assistance while it (application) continues.

“The Moldovan authorities are undoubtedly on the right track by adopting key reforms, notably on democracy, the rule of law, and human rights,” the resolution said.

The document also notes that Moldova suffered as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as it received more than 450,000 Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine affected the decline in Moldova's trade, as well as the rise in energy and transport prices.

Recall, on April 22, the Moldovan authorities finally filled out a questionnaire, which is a mandatory part of the procedure for obtaining membership in the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that in June this year, the European Union will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

And on April 18, Stefanishyna reported that Ukraine filled out the first part of the questionnaire to assess the ability of the Ukrainian state to become a member of the EU.