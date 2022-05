Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands on May 11-18.

This is stated in the message of the Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 11-18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will carry out foreign visits to participate in G7 and EU events and hold talks with the leadership of Germany and the Netherlands in order to coordinate further military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as ensure the advancement of our state to EU membership," it says.

It is noted that on May 11-14 in Berlin, the Minister will hold meetings with members of the German government and members of the Bundestag, which will discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine, expanding sanctions against Russia, promoting Ukraine's membership in the EU, intensifying trade and post-war development of Ukraine.

On May 13, in Lubeck (Germany), Kuleba will take part in a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, where he will announce practical proposals for the implementation of the agreements reached at the G7 videoconference with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After that, on May 15-16, the Foreign Minister will visit Brussels (Belgium), where he will take part in a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs as a special guest.

It is assumed that the key topics will be the future of Europe and the role of Ukraine in it, the introduction of the sixth package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation, including an embargo on Russian oil, bringing Russia to justice for its crimes in Ukraine, and granting Ukraine the status of the EU candidate member.

Kuleba will also hold talks with the leadership of the European Commission regarding supporting the Ukrainian economy, restoring the destroyed infrastructure and increasing humanitarian aid.

On May 17-18, the Minister will visit The Hague (Netherlands), where he will meet with members of the government and parliament to develop a dialogue between the leaders of Ukraine and the Netherlands.

The parties intend to coordinate steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability, expand sanctions against Russia and strengthen the EU.

During his visit to the Netherlands, the Foreign Minister also intends to focus on promoting Ukraine's claims against the Russian Federation in international courts to hold Russia accountable for its crimes against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

