U.S. Names Number Of Russian Generals Killed In Ukraine Since Beginning Of Russian Invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have eliminated from 8 to 10 officers of the Russian army with the rank of general.

The corresponding statement was made by Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, ABC News reports.

According to him, the U.S. defense department has information about the death of up to 10 generals of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in battles in Ukraine.

It is emphasized that this is slightly lower than the assessment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, whose representatives previously announced the liquidation of 12 Russian generals.

So, for example, Major General Magomed Tushaev was allegedly killed during an ambush organized by the Ukrainian special services. However, after some time, he appears on the video published by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Another general of the Russian army, who was allegedly killed in Ukraine, was Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev. According to the Ukrainian authorities, he died after the artillery shelling of the Chornobaivka airfield near Kherson.

Later, footage appeared in which the Russian general meets with other Russian officers in Mariupol.

Recall, on March 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liquidation of three generals of the Russian army.

And on March 25, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, announced the liquidation of Lieutenant General Yakov Ryazantsev, who served as the Commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

We also wrote that according to media reports, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov arrived in the occupied Izium in Kharkiv region to personally command the offensive of Russian troops in the Donbas.